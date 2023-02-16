Dwight Lester Haynes, of Paso Robles, California, went to be with his Heavenly Father on January 28, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.

Dwight was born in Paso Robles on October 3, 1924, graduating from Paso Robles High School in 1942. After graduating, he served four years in the United States Navy during World War II in the Pacific Theater and received an Honorable Discharge. He then returned to Paso Robles, where he settled until moving to Los Angeles in 1955. He returned to live in Paso Robles in 1991 and remained until his death. During this time, because of his love for people and desire to give, he volunteered with the Paso Robles Police Department and San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department, was active in many church activities, and spent many Friday nights at War Memorial Stadium supporting the Paso Robles Bearcats.

Dwight enjoyed helping his community, but his favorite role was being a father and grandfather. He loved nothing more than spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, whether at gatherings with family or attending and supporting them in outside activities. This love also grew to include the children and grandchildren of his wife, Ellen (Baker). Dwight was a truly special man who will be missed greatly by many.

Dwight is survived by his wife, Julie (who resides in Oregon for health reasons). He was predeceased by wives Ellen (Baker), Frances (Walker), and Marilyn (Brown). He is survived by three loving children, Karen (Cook), Paul (Haynes), and Kathy (Zinman), along with six grandchildren (Jenna, Jeremy, Michael, Joshua, Krystal, and Matt), seven great-grandchildren (Jordan, Brooks, Mason, Patience, Serenity, Archer, and Louie), and two great, great-grandchildren (Olivia and Maddox).

Burial and a time for sharing will be held at Paso Robles District Cemetery on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 1:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Central Coast Hospice in his name.

