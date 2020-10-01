Dr. Ryan Thomas Botts went to meet his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. He passed away at his home in La Mesa from sudden cardiac arrest related to a rare heart condition. His wife, Nikki, was with him. He was 41 years old.

Ryan was born in San Luis Obispo, CA, on August 18, 1979 to John and Linda Botts. He was raised in Paso Robles and graduated from Templeton High School in 1997. He went on to complete a BS and MS in Mathematics at Cal Poly, and earned a PhD from Ohio University. Ryan joined the Point Loma Nazarene University faculty in 2010.

While attending Ohio University, he met Nikki. They were married on July 10, 2011 quite fittingly in a historic schoolhouse in Ohio.

Ryan came from a family of craftsmen. He grew up using his hands to create, design and build alongside his father and brother. This love for building did not cease and many where blessed by it. Ryan had a great love for the outdoors and adventures in all forms. He enjoyed horseback riding, fly fishing, backpacking, mountain biking, running, including marathons and an Ironman, camping, hunting, rock climbing, volleyball, water sports, and snow sports. The fun with family and friends was pure delight; people have always been Ryan’s focus. He found his joy and peace in God’s beautiful creation.

Above all, Ryan was a man after God’s own heart. He was a devoted servant to his family, church and community. Just being with Ryan gave those around him a glimpse of Jesus. Ryan leaves behind his wife, Nikki, his parents, John and Linda, his brother, Randy (Sarah), nieces, nephews and numerous family and friends and his rescue Weimaraners, Brooklyn and Dudley. He will be deeply missed by all, but forever honored and remembered.

