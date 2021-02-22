Doris Reynolds, born in San Francisco on July 3, 1921, passed away peacefully at her home in Atascadero on February 4, 2021.

Doris moved with her family to South Gate, California, when she was 7. She graduated from Compton College in 1941 with an AA degree. Later that same year, she went to work for Security First National Bank of Los Angeles. Doris met and then married James Reynolds on October 18, 1946. They had two children, Richard Reynolds and Janice Reynolds (Ulm). In 1960, Doris transferred to San Luis Obispo, where they lived until both children had graduated from high school, and then they moved to Atascadero in 1974.

In 1979, she relocated to the Atascadero Office of the Bank as Branch Manager. This was her time to get involved in the Atascadero community with the Chamber of Commerce and Colony Days, where she helped for 25 years and was the Queen in 2017. In 1985, Doris retired from the bank and enjoyed retirement life in Atascadero.

During retirement, Doris and Jim enjoyed traveling and visiting family. They traveled to Europe, Mexico, and various parts of the United States.

Doris was preceded in death by her husband, owner of the Country Market in Atascadero and affectionately known as “Brother Jim,” parents and siblings and a granddaughter. Doris is survived by her son Rick (Linda), daughter Janice (Ken), three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Due to Covid, there will be no services; however, everyone that knew Doris should raise a glass to her on July 3, which would have been her 100th birthday.

Doris will be missed by her family and friends. She may be gone, but she will not be forgotten.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related