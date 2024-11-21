Donald Winston Youngdale passed away on October 22, 2024, with family by his side.

Donald was born to Bob and Jenny Youngdale on May 8, 1964, the youngest of their 11 children. He grew up surrounded by family in his beloved La Jolla, California and continued to live with his parents in both Nevada and California until their passing. He spent the last 13 years of his life in northern San Luis Obispo County, close to family and friends. Donald enjoyed many happy years as a client at Escuela Del Rio in Atascadero during that time, where his outgoing personality and great sense of humor were able to shine.

Donald loved people, sports, swimming, collecting boom boxes, and eating Spam. His encyclopedic knowledge of music never ceased to impress, and he was most happy when listening to music and showing off his extensive hat collection. His kind heart and humor left a lasting impression on all who knew him.

Donald’s family would like to express their thanks to Escuela Del Rio, Central Coast Hospice, and the wonderful caregivers at Heavenly Home for their care and kindness. Donald Winston will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

A celebration of life will be held this summer in La Jolla, CA.

