Our dear mother, Dominga Casabar Carillo (known by most as “Domie”), sadly passed away surrounded by family on September 2, 2022, at the age of seventy-one.

She was predeceased by her husband, Pacifico Frank Carillo. Her father and mother, Juan C. Casabar, Persuela Villena Casabar, her brothers Fredrick, Jaime, Mario, and Efren Casabar, and is survived by her daughter Jerilyn Carillo Rahn and her son John Carillo as well as her grandchildren Brian, Jaylynn & Jana, and her youngest sister Maria Abon.

Domie and her children lived most of their lives in Santa Cruz County, moving between Watsonville and Capitola. Where she had many friends and was a well-loved member of the community. She worked for over thirty years in healthcare, working with Addus Healthcare and Brookdale Senior Living while raising two children. She really loved taking care of people and caring for her family. As a mother, she was always there when John or Jerilyn needed her, whether it be something for school, being cheer or basketball, or raising them to be good citizens of the country she came to love. She always had a soft spot for their friends and always offered a warm meal and a place to sleep.

In her free time, she loved to spend it with her dogs, Mary and Georgie, watching family feud, Golden Girls, and Golden State Warriors. She also spent many afternoons gardening, where she enjoyed raising succulents. After retirement, she moved to Atascadero to help her son John and his family get started in their first home and raise her grandchildren Jaylynn and Jana. In Atascadero, she enjoyed the community, making new friends, the new sights, and went almost every Sunday to Mass at St. Williams Catholic church. Domie’s spirit will live on in all of us, and we will miss her greatly! You will be missed but never forgotten.

Her visitation was held at Wheeler & Smith Mortuary in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Mass was held Thursday, September 15, at 12 pm at Saint Williams Catholic Church in Atascadero before being interned at the Templeton Cemetery.

