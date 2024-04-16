Denise Jean Grigory, a pillar of strength and heart to her family and friends, peacefully passed away on April 4, 2024, at the age of 93.

She leaves behind a legacy of hard work, compassion, and resilience that will forever echo through the rolling hills and rugged beauty of the countryside she called home. She also lives on in her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Denise was born January 16, 1931, to Adrian and Charlotte Orradre, descendants of French/Spanish Basque and France. They lived east of San Ardo, CA, on their home ranch, which was purchased in 1907 by Adrian’s parents, Miguel and Marianna Orradre. Denise and her sister, Adene, spoke French and Spanish at home, they did not learn English until they started school.

She attended King City High School, and after graduating from Santa Barbara Business School, she began working at a bank in King City. Driving to work one day, Denise caught the eye of a Fish and Game man installing quail guzzlers in the Pancho Rico Valley. Floyd Grigory asked her out, and that was the start of a lifetime of love for each other and the establishment of the Grigory Cattle Ranch. Over the course of their lifelong marriage, they had three children: Odette, Yvette, and Annette.

Denise was a devoted mother and wife, an excellent gardener (with a fondness for roses), and a wonderful cook. She never shied from hard work and challenges. At times, she would help gather cattle on her favorite horse, Star Bar. However, her most appreciated contribution was her fabulous meals for the cowboys–often catering to a single cowboy by making their favorite pie. She was a member of the SLO and Monterey Cattlewoman’s Associations and a longtime volunteer with the Red Cross. Her generosity of heart also extended to helping youth in agriculture through supporting local county livestock auctions.

Denise was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Floyd, and two grandsons, Henry and Jace. She is survived by her three daughters, Odette (Todd), Yvette (Bill), and Annette (Jan); seven grandchildren: Whitney (Sundeep), Tyler (Mary), Morgan, Cyrus (Claire), Nolan (Alexis), Katrina (Per Elof), Travis; and two great-grandchildren: Beau and Brooks.

Services:

Friends and family will come together to honor and remember the remarkable woman who touched so many lives during a service on April 13 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Ransom Catholic Church in San Ardo. The service will be followed by a celebration of life at the Duflock Compound at 59741 North Street, San Ardo, 93450.

Though she may be gone, her spirit will forever remain in San Ardo, where she called home, and in the hearts of all who were fortunate enough to know her.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Friendship House at 880 Friendship Lane, Solvang, CA 93463 Click Here

For more information, please contact Eddington Funeral Services, King City, (831) 385-5400, www.EFS-Cares.com .

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...