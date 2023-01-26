DeElva Rae Brashear passed away unexpectedly on January 5, 2023, at the age of 55. DeElva, or Dee as many knew her, was born in Flagstaff, Arizona on July 23, 1967. She graduated from Coconino High School in 1985 and attended Northern Arizona University for two years. She then moved to Paso Robles in 1991.

Dee gave birth to her oldest son, Gerrell, in 1988 and her second son, LaMar, in 1993. She married her husband, Eraclio, in 1994, and they remained married until her death.

She held many jobs throughout her time in Paso, including Vic’s Café, the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District, and Specialty Silicone. She loved meeting new people and was always the first one to strike up a conversation with a stranger.

Dee enjoyed visiting Arizona and reminiscing on her many years living there in her youth. More recently, she took pleasure in visiting her sister Luca in Texas and her husband’s family in Mexico.

She loved her family more than anything. You could always catch her cheering at Gerrell’s basketball games and LaMar’s band recitals. As of late, you could find her cheering on her grandson Trenton while he played T-ball. Her grandsons, Trenton and Camden, brought her so much joy and she cherished spending time with them.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Sue Brashear, brother, Terry Brashear, and sister, Sharon Sanchez. She is survived by her husband, Eraclio, her sister, Luca, her sons Gerrell (Shaina) and LaMar, and her grandsons, Trenton and Camden.

Services will be held on February 3, 2023, at 1 pm at the Kuehl Nicolay Funeral Home in Paso Robles, with a reception to follow at the Best Western Black Oak Acorn Room.

