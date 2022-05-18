On March 7, 2022, David died in San Miguel, CA, at the age of 73. Services are scheduled for 11 am on June 3, 2022, at the San Miguel District Cemetery. The Service will be followed by a memorial at San Miguel Park.

David served his country in the US Marine Corps. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time outdoors and with friends and family.

David is survived by his children, David Murrell, Jr and Tanya Small, siblings James Murrell, Janis Simon, and Robert Murrell, along with two grandsons, two great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...