David Elbert Wallace Jr is now resting in the arms of his Lord after a courageous battle with liver and bladder cancer.

David passed on July 6, 2021, in Quincy, California, with his family at his side. He was born September 2, 1950, to David Sr. and Norma Wallace, in Glendale, California. Soon, the family relocated and settled in Garden Farms, where David attended elementary school and graduated from Atascadero High School in 1968. He went on to enlist in the Marine Corp and was Honorably Discharged in 1969.

On September 4, 1971, he married Peggy Dillon, the love of his life and his high school sweetheart. The young family settled in Santa Margarita, where David worked for SLO County before going into business for himself as Wallace Construction. In 1991 he purchased McLean’s Plumbing in Quincy, California, where he retired in 2014 due to his health. He loved living in Quincy, “God’s Country,” as he called it but looked forward to returning to his home in Santa Margarita.

David had such a soft, gentle soul and was always willing to help anyone in need. No matter how busy he was, he could always be seen at his grandson’s baseball or football games, lending his support in any way he could. He was a very proud grandpa, papa, and “the Kid.” His family meant the world to him, and he always put them first. He loved preparing meals and snacks for everyone. We learned not to voice our needs or wants as he would do everything in his power to fulfill those needs and wants. He was a member of the Quincy Elks Lodge and served as Exalted Ruler in 2007. He was our anchor, protector, and strength here on earth.

David was an avid fisherman and was looking forward to the Lingcod Tournament fish-off on September 12 at Virg’s Landing in Morro Bay. His 23.8-pound jackpot qualified him to be a competitor for the $10,000 prize.

David is survived by his wife, Peggy of Santa Margarita, and daughters Shawna Jehle (Jonathon) Chico, Elisabeth Welch (Ron)Quincy. Sister Mary York (Dan), brothers Jon Wallace (Tamara), Dan Wallace (Janie), Tim Wallace (Donna). Grandchildren Beau, Richard, Arrianna, and Brendan. His extended family Bobby Dillon (Linda), Sandy Newsome (Jim), Diana Atiya (John), and Donna Nail (Scott).

Family and friends are invited to a memorial service that will be held on September 4, 2021, at the Santa Margarita Community Church, with a reception to follow.

