Danny Charles Bryant, aged 74, passed away due to health complications from COVID-19 on Sunday, February 28, in San Luis Obispo.

Born on October 1, 1946, in Wichita Falls, Texas, to Charles Bailey and Lottie Bell Bryant. Dan was the baby of the family. His parents, along with his three older siblings, showered him with love, spoiled him rotten, and taught him the importance of family.

Dan was a proud U.S. Army Veteran serving with the 25th Infantry Division during the Vietnam War. He was awarded the Bronze Star for Valor and also a Purple Heart.

Once returning from overseas, Dan continued his service at Fort Hunter Liggett, where he met his future wife Vicki Pauls of Atascadero. This past June marked Dan and Vicki’s 50th wedding anniversary. They were best friends, soul mates, and the typical bickering married couple that, despite everything, relied on love through it all.

Dan was a strict father with a soft heart; anyone who knew Dan could attest to his silliness and absolute devotion to his grandchildren who knew him as their Big Dad. He was an avid reader, loved the Texas Longhorns, researching his family genealogy and trips to the casino.

Dan struggled with multiple health issues from his Vietnam service, including PTSD, mental health issues, and type 1 diabetes. His family is very grateful for the help he received and accepted later in life through treatment and therapy.

Dan is survived by his wife, Vicki, daughter Brandi Bryant and husband Josh Butterick, daughter Amy Gaines and husband Chris Gaines, son Daniel Bryant and partner Lindsey Love. His pride and joy were his seven grandbabies, Aric Sweeny, Danielle Ponce, Justin Bryant, Audrey Gaines, Taylor Bryant, Shyann Bryant, and Alice Gaines. He is also survived by his sister JoAnn Horn, niece Julia Bryant, nephews Jack Bryant, James Bryant, Joseph Bryant and Charles Horn, brother-in-law James Wilde and family, sister-in-law Sandy Nicklaus, sister-in-law Monica Strouss and family, sister-in-law Leslie Heer and family and close family friend Lenore Ballesteros and family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Jack Bryant, and sister Mary Whaley.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family has decided not to have a service at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The National PTSD Service Association. The family would love for you to share your favorite Dan story via mail. P.S… Hey Big Dad, thought you’d like it.

