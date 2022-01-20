Cynthia “Cindy” Lynn McMillan Perry passed away on July 4, 2021, after a brave and courageous battle against cancer. It is difficult to believe that it has been six months.

Cindy was born March 11, 1972, in San Luis Obispo, CA, the daughter of the late David R. McMillan and Virginia Lanza Davies. Cindy was raised in Atascadero, CA, and graduated from Atascadero High School in 1990. Cindy attended Cuesta College and graduated from Sacramento State.

She met the love of her life, Mark Perry, in Sacramento; they married and moved to Georgia. Cindy was successful in the workforce, but her most important job was being a devoted wife and inspirational mother.

She was spontaneous, fun, passionate about gardening and healthy cooking, an avid hiker of Kennesaw Mountain, family movie and game night coordinator, and an extraordinary role model for her children.

A Celebration of Life was held on July 25, 2021, in Kennesaw, GA. In Cindy’s honor, all attendees wore pink. Cindy touched the lives of all who knew her. Her light and legacy of kindness and caring will live on through her children.



Cindy is survived by her husband, Dr. Mark Perry of Kennesaw, GA; her children, Reegan Elizabeth Perry, Ashlyn Grace Perry, Cowen McMillan Perry, and Camryn Rose Perry, all of Kennesaw, GA; her mother and step-father, Virginia Lanza Davies and Dan Davies of Atascadero, CA; her maternal grandmother, Dorothy “Dottie” Hefner of Bakersfield, CA; her sister and brother-in-law, Stephanie and Ryan Kelly of Prunedale, CA; her sister-in-law, Sarah Lynn Perry of Kauai, HI; and four nieces and two nephews.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice or the Lynch Foundation Click Here

