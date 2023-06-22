Cheryl Jean (Manlove) Luke passed away at home surrounded by loved ones on June 2nd, 2023, at the age of 74.

Proceeded in death by her husband, Russell L. Luke, father Charles F. Manlove, Mother Donna J Manlove, brother Chuck Manlove, sister Vicki Riley, and niece Jessica Riley.

She is survived by her daughter LaSalle Sarmiento, son-in-law Ramon Sarmiento, nephew Justin Manlove, nieces Casey Rye, and Jody Manlove, and Callie Halliwell.

She grew up in Atascadero, California, with many fond memories with loved ones and friends. Cheryl enjoyed being a daughter, wife, mother, and friend. May her kindness always be remembered.

A celebration of life will be held July 9th, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at the Paso Robles Moose Lodge, all who knew and loved her are welcomed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...