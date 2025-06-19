Charles William Wilkie, known to family and friends as Charlie, passed away with his wife and daughter by his side at home in Atascadero on April 13, 2025.

Charlie and Linda were married in 1987. They met in the Psychiatric Technician Program in 1979 at Atascadero State Hospital. They were together for the next forty-six years till his death. In June of 1988, Charlie and Linda welcomed their daughter, Jessie Kalinda, to the family. Charlie was a great husband to Linda and a great father to Jessie.

Charlie was a great artist and passed on his excellent talent to his daughter, Jessie. He also loved music and had hundreds of CDs of his favorite singers. He also loved to play his Martin guitar and the harmonica. He was a big fan of the Blues. Charlie had an incredible wit and a great sense of humor. His presence will be missed, and he was truly an exceptional human being and a great man!!

In remembrance of Charlie, I would like to leave you with this Bible verse:

“When thou pass through the waters, I will be thee; and through the rivers, they shall not overflow thee: when thou walkest through the fire, thou shalt not be burned, neither shall the flame kindle upon thee.” Isaiah 43:2

