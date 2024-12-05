Charles “Chuck” Albert Pritchard, born January 18, 1937, in San Francisco, left this earth on November 22, 2024. He settled in his favorite chair for a nap with his dog Sage at his feet and partner of 64 years, Frances Pritchard, seated nearby. Chuck peacefully fell asleep in his Paso Robles home and woke up in the hands of God.



Chuck attended the academic-based Lowell High School in San Francisco, where he also played football, basketball, and tennis. During vacations and summers, Chuck and his family visited the family’s Little San Juan Ranch in the Carrisa Plains. At that time, the ranch was operated by his Uncle Clarence “CH” Wreden and Aunt Lillian “Lil” Sumner Wreden. This ranch was part of the original San Juan Ranch purchased by Chuck’s Great-grandfather, Heinrich “Henry” Wreden. Chuck enjoyed working on the ranch, and that changed into a new plan for life. Chuck later attended Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, graduating in 1962 with a BS in Farm Management. While attending Cal Poly, he met another San Francisco native, Frances Trainor, and the two were soon married. Upon graduation from Cal Poly, the Pritchards relocated to the Little San Juan Ranch. Chuck and Fran raised four children: Craig, Don, Jeff, and Paula.



Chuck started as an employee of CH and Lil, later becoming an independent dryland grain farmer. He had partnered on about 100 steers and eventually started his own cow calf herd. After some tough growing seasons, Chuck decided to stop farming and increase the cattle operation. The cattle business remained his passion until his recent retirement. Over the years Chuck was very involved in organizations and services including California Farm Bureau, California Association of Resource Conservation Districts (CARCD), Board and past President of the Upper Salinas-Las Tablas Regional Conservation District, Council Chairman of the Grazing Lands Conservative Initiative, Range Management Advisory Committee of the State Board of Forestry, California Ag Leadership Association (1975, Class 3) and California Cattleman’s Association (2015 San Luis Obispo County Cattleman of the Year). Family vacations were very important and held in places like Twin Lakes in Bridgeport, CA. Chuck’s priorities were family, ranching, the San Francisco 49ers, and fishing, not necessarily in that order.



Chuck was preceded to heaven by his mother, Eleanor Wreden Pritchard, father, Stewart Pritchard, and brother, Robert “Buzz” Pritchard. He is survived by his very supportive wife Fran, children Craig, Don (Marylou), Jeff (Leslee), and Paula (Greg). Chuck’s grandchildren are Candace, Lauren, Blayne, Justin, Carrie, Jaime, Jake, Cody, Wyatt, and Lucy. Great-grandchildren are Eli, Levi, Rosalee, and Dean.

Services are pending and will later be announced.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...