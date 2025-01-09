Mary Catherine “Cathy” dePorra (nee Jenkins) passed away suddenly on December 18, 2024, at her home in Paso Robles. She was born November 1, 1951, in Pittsburgh, PA, to parents Dorothy and Joseph Jenkins. Cathy grew up in Columbus, OH, then made Las Vegas home for years with husband Frank, working in the food/beverage/service industry. They dreamed of retirement in Paso Robles, moving there in 2015. Both were socially engaged, never idle for long and soon desired part-time employment. Cathy was currently employed by Sensorio and La Migliore Italian Bakery.

Cathy was predeceased by her husband, Frank dePorra, and brother, Mark Jenkins, and is survived by brothers David Jenkins (and Karen) of Santa Clara, CA, Mike Jenkins (and Karen) of Livermore, CA, sister, Elizabeth Jenkins Camargo (and Robert) of Visalia, CA, and nieces and nephews.

She loved traveling with Frank, reading, gardening, home improvement projects, and keeping busy with her current jobs. Cathy was devoted to Frank, family, and friends and will be remembered for her kindness and positivity.

Memorial gathering to be scheduled in January.

