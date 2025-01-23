It is with sadness that the family of Bob Paver announces his passing on December 10, 2024, at his Paso Robles home.

Bob was involved in many trucking and construction businesses. In 1983, he and soon-to-be wife Marilee bought Moore’s Western Nursery from Don and Shirley Moore. They have run that business for 41 years, with Bob semi-retiring in 2020.

Bob is survived by his wife of 41 years, Marilee Paver; his daughter, Debbie; additional children, Eric Van Tassel and Heidi Van Tassel Patti; and their spouses, Melissa Van Tassel and Paul Patti. He was also blessed with five grandchildren, Tyler (Valerie) Van Tassel, Ross Van Tassel, Dylan Sonniksen, Ellie Sonniksen, and Emily Patti. Also, two great-granddaughters were born to Tyler and Valerie, Rowan Lee and Harper Louise. Other family included one sister, Dorothy Kakuska, passing in 2019. There are four nieces, daughters of Dorothy, Kathy, Karen, Carol, and Cheryl. Unfortunately, Bob’s daughter Diane passed away from A.L.S. disease in the fall of 2022. Diane is survived by her husband, Todd Osborne.

The life of a real, genuine man and when it’s real, even forever, isn’t enough.

A memorial is being planned for Sunday, January 26, 2025, at the Templeton Legion Hall at 12 noon, followed immediately by a luncheon.

