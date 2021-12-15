Bernadette Louise Haskell, 82, passed from this life on Saturday, November 27, 2021, surrounded by her family at her home in Atascadero. She was born July 24, 1939, in Columbus, Ohio, to James Thomas and Alice Beatrice O’Farrell.

She moved with her family to California in 1952 and has lived in Atascadero for the past 44 years. Bernadette retired from the Atascadero School District, where she worked for 20 years as a teacher’s aide.

Bernadette will be remembered for her undying devotion to her faith and family. She was blessed with a large and loving family. She met and married the love of her life, Theodore Haskell, at the age of 19 while working at the Pacific Bell. They were happily married for 53 years until Theodore’s passing in 2011, and they raised five children together.

Bernadette is survived by her children Michael Haskell (Carice), Daniel Haskell (Sara), Kelli Rodda (Jack), Brad Haskell, Julie Gates (Rick), Daughter-in-law Karina Haskell; Grandchildren Toby, Brian, Blake, Christopher, Chayne, Jason, Mandy, Josh, Katie, Tommy, Chad, Zac, Chandler, Jessica, Tyler, Sara, and Great Grandchildren Madison, Kennadi, Kylee, Miles, Ava, Penelope, Preston, and Frankie.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Saint Williams Church located at 6410 Santa Lucia, Atascadero. A reception will immediately follow the service at the Caladero meetings & events room located at 9020 W. Front Rd., Atascadero, next to the Holiday Inn Express in the West Front Village.

The recitation of the rosary will be held at the Chapel of the Roses Friday, January 14, 2022, at 6:00 pm at 3450 El Camino Real, Atascadero 805-466-1161. Be sure to sign in at the register guest book upon arrival.

