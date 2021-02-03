Barry Lindberg, age 64, passed away peacefully in his home in Paso Robles on December 19, 2020.

He was born September 10, 1956, to Ellis and Selah Lindberg and was raised in Paso Robles, along with his siblings Kent, Scott, and Kathy. Barry loved sports and played football throughout high school, earning awards as a defensive lineman, and CIF champions his senior year with his hometown team, the Bearcats. Barry graduated from Paso Robles High school in 1974.

After high school, he moved to Phoenix, Arizona, where he lived and worked as a carpenter for many years. Barry was a very skilled carpenter and helped construct homes locally and for family members. Later in life, Barry returned to Paso Robles, where he spent his time helping family and friends with smaller building projects, property maintenance, and reconnecting with old friends. Barry was known for always having a smile on his face, constantly joking, his love for lottery scratchers and the Miami Dolphins.

Barry is survived by his brothers Kent, Scott, and his wife Marcy, of Paso Robles, and sister, Kathy of Prather. As well as his aunt, LaRee Lasueur, nieces and nephew April, Amy, Ryan & Alisa Lindberg, and cousins.

A celebration of life service will be held for Barry this Saturday, February 6, 10:00 am, at the Paso Robles Cemetery for family and close friends to attend.

