Barbara Lilian (Leigh) Partridge, age 77, of Paso Robles, passed away peacefully at home on July 5, 2024, under the care of Hospice and surrounded by her family.

Born August 20, 1946, in San Francisco, to Thomas Gilbert Leigh and Elizabeth Thelena (Johnson) Leigh, Barbara was the middle of three children, with one sister, Diane, and one brother, Tom. Barbara grew up in Willows, CA. She went to Katherine Branson, a private girls’ high school in Marin County.

Barbara attended UCLA, where she earned her Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology. She spent a year studying abroad in Lund, Sweden, a place that she fell in love with, in part due to her Swedish ancestry but more so because of the culture and people. She continued her education at the University of San Francisco, earning a Masters of Public Administration. She would use this knowledge throughout her entire career.

UCLA is where she met her first husband, Jerry Baker. They married, had their first son, Tom, and then moved to Shandon, California, in 1972, where they later had their second son, Russell.

In 1985, Barbara and her boys moved to Paso Robles, California. It is there that she met John Partridge. They were married in 1986 and spent 38 years with each other. They merged their families and built a wonderful life together. John and Barbara supported each other in their careers, hobbies, and other endeavors. They enjoyed many adventures together.

Barbara dedicated herself to nearly 50 years of public service in the Paso Robles community. She worked for the City of Paso Robles for 32 years, starting by handing out basketballs at the Recreation Center, beginning and building the Senior Citizens Center Program, and completing her career as the Director of Library and Recreation Services.

In collaboration with many colleagues and friends, Barbara has made an indelible mark on this community. She helped start Paso Robles High School’s Safe and Sober Graduation Night, the Paderewski Festival, the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration, the Library Volunteer Program, Concerts in the Park, the ArtsFest, as well as building Sherwood Forest Playground and Barney Schwartz Park.

In addition to her career, Barbara spent countless hours serving on multiple Boards. She was on the founding board of Paso Robles Youth Arts Center, Studios on the Park, and SLO Community Foundation. Barbara also served on the Cancer Support Community Board. Following retirement, she continued her passion for customer service through her consultancy at Pear Tree Solutions.

Barbara adored her family, especially her two sons, and her grandchildren, more than anything else in the world. She loved spending time with them and supporting them in everything that they were involved in, including education, sports, the arts, and their careers.

John and Barb traveled the world together. They loved exploring new places and revisiting familiar ones. They would take photos (many that would serve as inspiration for John’s watercolor paintings), and met new people along the way. Some of their favorite destinations were Big Sur, Catalina, Las Vegas, Charleston, Honolulu & Maui, Bellagio & Lake Como (and any other place with great shopping!).

Barbara loved art, antiques, historical pieces, and cultural artifacts. She displayed many of her family’s heirlooms and her fun finds from trips around the world in her home. In 2009, she published a historical fiction novel, Rocking the Cradle of Liberty, a story that takes place during the Civil War and was built around artifacts that she and John found while on a trip to South Carolina.

Barbara was a changemaker. She was willing to advocate for what should happen. She was powerful yet kind. Barbara had a heart of gold. She was always helping someone, whether it be her family, friends, or a stranger. She gave so much of her time to making Paso Robles a better place for residents, especially families. Much of what happens in Paso Robles today is in large part due to the time, effort, and dedication of Barbara, her colleagues, and friends. Barbara was a bright light with a strong presence.

Barbara is survived by her husband, John Partridge, of Paso Robles; sons Tom (Alicia) and Russell (Amy) Baker; stepsons John Jr. (Jill) and Michael (Angela) Partridge; and nine grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Tom Leigh and Diane English, and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents.

There will be a public celebration of life held at The Backyard on 13th (her son Russell’s business) in downtown Paso Robles on September 1. The Open House will be from 1 pm to 5 pm, with a Program starting at 2:30 pm. In honor of Barb, please wear pink, pearls, or sparkles.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Barbara’s name to Paso Robles Library Foundation, Paso Robles REC Foundation, Studios on the Park, Paso Robles Youth Arts Center, or SLO Community Foundation

