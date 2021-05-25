Barbara Harter Arnold was born in September of 1934 in San Luis Obispo, California, to Charles and Miriam Harter.

Barbara graduated from Atascadero High School with the Class of 1952. She married John Arnold in 1953 and moved to Pozo, California, where she lived until her death on May 18, 2021.

Barbara is survived by her children Steve Arnold (Debbie), Bill Arnold (Bobbie), Susan Hunt (Fred), Karen Avina (John), five grandchildren, Joey Arnold (Jessica), Michelle Pascoe (Ryan), Justin Arnold (Cory), Evan Arnold, Alexandra Avina, and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law Jerry and Carol Harter.

Barbara was known as a local historian in the Pozo Valley and served for years as the Pozo librarian.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 on June 16 at the Spanish Oaks Ranch in Santa Margarita.

