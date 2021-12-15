Atilano Ramon “Ray” Salazar, 77, of Paso Robles, California, passed away on November 9, 2021, surrounded by his loved ones. Ray was born on April 2, 1944, in Santa Clara, California, and is preceded in death by his parents Atilano and Mary Lydia Salazar, his two sisters, Martha and Alice.

Ray is survived by the love of his life, Debbie Johnson-Salazar, three children Gina Salazar, John Salazar (Kelly), Chris Salazar (Susie), two step-children, Jason Johnson (Jenna) and Melissa Greever (George), Grandchildren, Minor, Rockey, Madison, Evann Leigh, Emily, Chase, Samantha, Wyatt, Grace, and Great Grandson Ever Gray. Along with his sisters, Dolores, Lydia, Sally, and Maggie, Brothers-in-law, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many close friends.

Ray served in the United States Air Force, 38th Air Police Squadron from 1961 to 1967, where he received an honorable discharge; he met many life-long friends during his stint in the service. After returning home from the service, Ray had several jobs until 1988, when he began his career as a Correctional Officer with the California Department of Corrections until his retirement in 2004. This is where he shined and loved to be. He worked with many amazing friends and co-workers.

Ray has left a huge hole in all our hearts. He adored and loved his grandchildren and cherished all the moments he shared with them. He enjoyed time with all his family and friends, whether it was a card game or just hanging out.

Please join us in a Celebration of Life for Atilano Ray Salazar on January 22, 2022, at the American Legion Hall in Templeton, California, at 2 pm.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...