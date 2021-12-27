Ashley Wayne White passed away peacefully on December 8, 2021, at Ingleside in Atascadero, California. He was 80 years old. Ashley was born to Harry Bruce White and Winona Sarah (Robinson) White on May 16, 1941, in Riverside, California. He lived in Paso Robles, California, for 20 years with his wife, Marcella “Marcie” White. Ashley and Marcie were married 61 years.

Ashley enjoyed community service. He was an active member of the American Legion, Elks, Boy Scouts of America, and the VFW. He was a past American Legion District 16 and Post 50 Commander. Ashley was also the BSA Del Norte District Chairman, District Commissioner, and Council Board Member for the Santa Lucia and Los Padres Councils. He was bestowed one of Scoutings highest honors, the Silver Beaver Award, for his distinguished service.

In 1958 he enlisted in the California Air National Guard. He went on to spend a long military career in the Guard, DoD, and USAF as a communications specialist. He retired with the rank of Chief Master Sergeant.

As a child, he traveled extensively as a military “brat” in a career USAF family with assignments in Britain, the Philippines, Texas, and California. His own military career in communications also took him traveling on assignments throughout California as well as Korea, Germany, Turkey, and many stateside bases.

Ashley enjoyed traveling, camping, outdoor activities, music festivals, and playing cribbage.

Ashley is survived by his wife Marcella White, his children Vicki Shively (Bill Shively) and Jeffry White, sisters Karen White Toole (Raymond Toole) and Valerie White James, five grandchildren Asa, Zachary, John, Winona, and Joshua, and one great-grandchild, Gabriel. He was predeceased by both parents, Harry Bruce White and Winona Sarah (Robinson)White, sister Cynthia Farley, and granddaughter Hannah.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...