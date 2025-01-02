Arthur “Art” Seitz clocked out for the last time on Friday, December 13, 2024, after a short but intense battle with cancer. True to his nature, he faced it head-on, probably telling it, “You’ll have to do better than that!” Art passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones who undoubtedly had their ears talked off with his final stories.

Born on September 7, 1954, in Atascadero, California, Art spent his childhood perfecting his charm and antics. He graduated from Atascadero High School in 1972, leaving behind a legacy of good-natured troublemaking and a knack for making everyone laugh. Shortly after, he met the love of his life, Lynne, who somehow put up with his shenanigans for 46 years of marriage.

Art’s professional life was nothing short of an adventure. He started with the Sheriff’s Department, spending six years convincing people to do the right thing—probably with a mix of charm and witty banter. In 1985, he moved on to the California Men’s Colony, where he climbed the ranks to correctional sergeant in 1999 and correctional lieutenant in 2007. Despite being the boss, Art was never too serious to crack a joke or lend an ear.

Outside of work, Art was a community man. He coached his eldest son in baseball and wrestling, though he was known for delivering more dad jokes than wrestling moves. He retired in 2011, claiming he wanted to “take it easy,” but we all know he just wanted to spoil his granddaughters rotten. Retirement didn’t mean slowing down for Art. He joined Templeton Uniform, where he mentored new recruits, reconnected with old coworkers, and earned the unofficial title of “CEO of Storytelling.” On top of that, he became head of security at Spanish Oaks Ranch, where his “no-nonsense” approach mostly consisted of ensuring everyone had a good time.

Even as cancer tried to take him down, Art’s humor and wit never wavered. He kept everyone laughing until the very end, proving that you really can’t keep a good man (or a bad joke) down.

Art leaves behind his wife, Lynne, who has earned the patience of a saint; his children, Scott, Staci Wiggins (and her husband Shawn), and Stephen, who all inherited his sense of humor (for better or worse); and his granddaughters, Raelyn Wiggins and Rylie Seitz, who will forever know their grandpa as the man who made the world a little brighter.

A celebration of Art’s life—complete with laughter, stories, and perhaps a few groan-worthy puns—will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2025, at Spanish Oaks Ranch in Santa Margarita, California. In true Art fashion, come as you are, but be ready to laugh.

