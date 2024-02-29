Ann Oropeza-Inman, 88, of Porterville, California, peacefully went to Heaven on February 17th, 2024.

Ann Schuck started her life in Gardena, creating a family of three: Michael, Melody, and David Oropeza. In 1972, she moved to Templeton, where her father, Carl, owned a dairy. She opened her first business, Los Tre’s Oro (Skippers Seafood) in Atascadero and Casa De Oro’s in Paso Robles, before moving to Porterville and opening Airport Annie’s Restaurant and Bar.

Ann was predeceased by her parents, Alice and Carl Schuck. She will be greatly missed by friends and family, including her nine grandchildren and great-grandchildren from San Luis Obispo to Turlock and her husband, Bill Inman.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

