Andrew John Twisselman passed away at the age of 58 on January 14, 2025, in Atascadero, California. Andrew was born to Darrell L. Twisselman and Nola C. Twisselman on June 19, 1967, in San Luis Obispo, California. He was raised on the Carrisa Plains in rural eastern San Luis Obispo County. He attended Carrisa Plains Elementary and was a proud graduate of Atascadero High School’s Class of 1985. Andrew pursued higher education at West Hills Junior College, Coalinga, before transferring to Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo.

As a testament to his enduring connection to the land and his western heritage, Andrew was a true “old west” cowboy at heart, and he cherished his upbringing on the family ranch. Growing up, he spent the majority of his time in the saddle, working cattle, raising livestock, roping, and competing in junior, high school, and college rodeos. He shared his father’s love for raising bucking bulls and supplying stock for local rodeo events.

Andrew married Lorie Marie Medeiros, the love of his life, and together, they built a beautiful life centered around their two sons, Bryson and Blayne Twisselman.

His passion for hunting led him to establish Carrisa Plains Outfitters, a business that allowed him to share his love for the outdoors with others while creating lasting memories in the natural beauty he so treasured. Andrew was a man of many talents and also worked in the construction industry as a heavy equipment operator.

Andrew was preceded in death by his father, Darrell Twisselman. He is lovingly remembered and survived by his wife, Lorie Twisselman; his sons, Bryson and Blayne Twisselman; his mother, Nola Twisselman; his siblings and their spouses, Rowland (Catherine) Twisselman, Martin (Denise) Twisselman, Timothy (Karen) Twisselman, Cindy (Mark) Switzer, Joel (Debra) Twisselman, Nolan (Stacey) Twisselman, Teresa (Richard) Brander; along with 21 nieces and nephews and 21 great-nieces and nephews who held him dear.

Known for his warm spirit and generous heart, Andrew had a remarkable ability to make everyone feel like family. His kindness touched countless lives and left an enduring legacy of love and compassion.

May Andrew’s memory bring comfort to those who loved him and serve as a reminder of the joy and open-heartedness he brought into the world.

Andrew will be laid to rest in God’s Country, Carrisa Plains, California. A Celebration of Life will be held on April 5, 2025, on the Twisselman Ranch at 1 pm. More details to be announced.

