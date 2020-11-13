Born in 1937 in Niagara Falls, New York, he was the oldest of six children. He is survived by his wife, Donna, and daughter, Traci. He was preceded in death by his son, Jeff, his sister, Charlotte, and two brothers, Dan and Terry.

He served in the Marines and Army for five years after high school and was nicknamed “Smiley” during his service time.

In 1962, Allen married his wife, Donna, in New York, and they relocated to California. He completed college and worked as a mortician for several years, then worked for United Parcel Service for 34 years. He loved to garden, travel, and restore antique trunks.

Al volunteered as a Cub Scout and Boy Scout leader for many years, helping with backpacking and camping trips for the troop. He was a member of the Atascadero Lion’s Club and Elk’s Club, and he attended the Atascadero Bible Church.

He always had a smile on his face, loved his family, and had lifelong friends. The Celebration of Life is Nov 15th at 2 PM at the Atascadero Bible Church. Due to limited seating, please RSVP to confirm if seats are available still at: https://tiny.url.com/allentheis

