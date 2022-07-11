Alicia Ann Bradbeer, 64, of Paso Robles, Ca. passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022. Alicia was born in Delano, Ca. to Coy and June Shockley.

Alicia had lived in the San Luis Obispo area since she was 18, where she met her husband, the love of her life William Edward Bradbeer while she worked at the restaurant SAM’s as a waitress. Alicia worked and helped run her family’s restaurants, the Templeton Corner, where all the pies and cookies she made, and the Halfway Station, where she loved to sing for her peers. She also sold cellular service, worked at Vons, and retired from Aviation sales. She was funny, loving, and had a caring heart.

She is survived by her three children, Jesse Bradbeer, James Bradbeer, and June Clark. She is also survived by sisters Jennifer Rogers and Stephanie Nix. She will also be missed by her surviving eight grandchildren. Alicia had many more family and friends that will dearly miss her.

Alicia’s Celebration of Life is on Sunday, July 10 from 2-4:30 pm at the Atascadero Lake Pavilion 9315 Pismo Ave, Atascadero, CA 93422.

