Alice Todd-Thomason, also known as “Mama” and “Puddin,” was born August 20, 1949, to John and Bernice Crowfield in Austin, Texas. Shortly after, the family relocated to Kansas City, Missouri, where she accepted Christ into her life and was Baptized at Palestine Baptist Church. Alice attended Ladd Elementary school, Central Jr. High, and Central Sr. High School, where she graduated in 1967. After graduating High School, Alice fell in love with James Todd and gave birth to a beautiful baby girl named Juanita Todd. Thereafter, the family moved to Los Angeles, Ca, in 1968. Alice and James Todd made the commitment to bond their love in Holy Matrimony.

In 1972 the family became active members of Greater Olivet Baptist Church. While living in Los Angeles, Alice worked for the District Attorney of Child Support Division for 12 years. In the pursuit of furthering her career goals, Alice moved to San Luis Obispo, Ca, and had a successful career as a Correctional Officer at California Men’s Colony. While working at CMC, Alice met and married Timothy Thomason in 1990. Together they became loving grandparents and built their life together.

When Alice was not working at CMC, she enjoyed her days off by traveling to Las Vegas, actively cheering at her grandchildren’s sporting events on the weekends, and even participated in Slow Pitch softball leagues. Alice served 25 years for the Department for Corrections and retired in 2008. In 2014, Alice relocated to Victorville, Ca. In Mama’s well-earned retirement, she loved to be surrounded by family and friends. She enjoyed going to Family Reunions, Family Barbeques, Fishing, Traveling, Cruising, Dancing and Singing around the house to any music with a good beat, attending game nights, and watching her favorite shows on Netflix. During some of her last months, as she battled with her illness, she traveled to Texas for Christmas with her daughter, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She fought a long battle until the Lord called her home. Family came first and was above all else to Mama, a value she instilled in all those around her. The hole left by her absence is impossible to fill.

Alice was preceded in death by her parents, John and Bernice Crowfield, her Ex-Husband James Todd, Late Husband Timothy Thomason, and her Sister Shirley Ann Ball.

She is survived by her daughter Juanita Todd-Hinton (Victorville, CA), five grandchildren, Kyndra Hinton (Dallas, TX), Breana Glaude (Husband Robert, Dallas, TX), Markita Hinton (Sacramento, CA), Markus Hinton (Victorville, CA), Gerald Todd (Las Vegas, NV), two Great- Grandchildren, Alijah and Kamerah. Two sisters, H.M. Settles (KC, MO), Kathryn Jordan (Highland, CA), one brother, Pastor Charles B. Crowfield (Los Angeles, CA), and a host of nieces, nephews, family, friends to cherish her memories.

