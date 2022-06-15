Alice Creasy Rew was born in Atascadero, CA in 1938. She passed away in Templeton, CA, on May 28, 2022.

She loved reading, and she loved books. At one time, she owned over 1,000 books.

Alice was preceded in death by her husband Rex Rew, her father Edwin Creasy, her mother Louise Winslow Creasy, her sister Ruth Creasy and her brother Charles Herbert Creasy.

She is survived by her sister Shirley, her husband Robert Deyoe of Stevensville, MT, her Stepson Stanley Rew of Victor, CA, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Alice on Tuesday, July 21, 2022, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. at 6555 Capistrano, Atascadero, CA, in the Polin Community Room.

