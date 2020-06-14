On Thursday, June 11, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson, along with Paso Robles Police Chief Ty Lewis and Coastal Division Chief of CHP LD Maples spoke to the press and answered questions regarding the homicide of James Harding Watson and subsequent shootout with Mason James Lira.

The shootout ended in the Salinas River area of Volpi Ysabel Road off Ramada Drive in Paso Robles, just south of the Firestone Walker campus. The shootout resulted in multiple officers wounded and Lira pronounced dead.

Parkinson held a press conference June 11 at 7 p.m. at the SLO County Sheriff substation in Templeton.

