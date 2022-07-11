The case is being investigated; there are no suspects at this time

PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles Police Officers responded to Paso Robles City Park on Monday, July 11, regarding a male who was assaulted sometime during the night.

Officers were notified at 6:30 a.m. this morning, the assault is believed to have happened in the park that previous night.

During the investigation, officers learned after the victim was assaulted, his phone and wallet were taken.

The victim was only able to identify the suspect as a white male adult. The victim suffered injuries to his face and head during the assault, and he was transported by ambulance to the hospital for medical treatment.

The case is still being investigated, and there are no suspect leads at this time.

If anyone has information regarding this crime, please contact the Paso Robles Police Department.

