PASO ROBLES — In the early hours of Thursday, August 10, the Paso Robles Police Department (PRPD) responded to an alarm call at Paso Robles High School situated at 801 Niblick Rd. The call alerted officers to multiple alarm activations across various rooms within the campus.

Upon their arrival, law enforcement encountered a group of teens fleeing from one of the classrooms that had an active alarm. Two teens were apprehended by officers, one of whom was found in possession of a large hammer and a fire extinguisher.

Subsequent investigation by PRPD officers unveiled significant vandalism across the school premises. Several classrooms were discovered, with shattered windows and property damage scattered throughout the campus. Preliminary estimates suggest that the cost of the damage incurred is approximately $30,000.

The Paso Robles Police Department is actively investigating this case and urges anyone possessing information related to the incident to reach out. Those with relevant information are encouraged to contact PRPD at (805) 237-6464. For those wishing to provide anonymous tips, Crime Stoppers offers a 24-hour hotline at 805-549-STOP, or text “SLOTIPS” followed by your message to CRIMES (274637).

The investigation remains ongoing. The two apprehended juveniles have been booked into the San Luis Juvenile Services Center on charges of 459PC (burglary) and 594PC (vandalism).

