PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Police Department (PRPD) has made two arrests for weapons and child pornography charges. On Thursday, Oct. 12, the Paso Robles Police Department served search warrants at two separate locations to recover evidence related to the possession of child pornography.

According to a press release from PRPD, officers and detectives searched locations in the 4200 Block of Aerotech Center Way and in the 100 Block of Cardinal Way. During the execution of both search warrants, detectives recovered numerous electronic devices.

At the Aerotech Center Way location, detectives also stumbled upon a cache of over 100 weapons, many of which were illegal assault weapons. Police made two arrests for weapons and child pornography charges.

PRPD does not have any information at this time that the suspect(s) were manufacturing child pornography.

This is an ongoing investigation, and PRPD is requesting anyone with any information to call the PRPD at (805) 237-6464.

