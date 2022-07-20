Paso Robles Police Department conducted the operation with the help from multiple enforcements

PASO ROBLES — Three were arrested on July 18 after the Paso Robles Police Department (PRPD) performed a probation and parole compliance operation.

The operation was conducted with the help from the San Luis Obispo County Probation Department, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Gang Task Force, Atascadero Police Department, and State Parole.

The three individuals were arrested for probation violations. One was arrested for a parole violation, one was arrested for outstanding warrants, and one subject was arrested after a vehicle stop or multiple drug and weapon-related charges.

