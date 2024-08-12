PASO ROBLES — Three were sent to the hospital on Sunday after a vehicle overturned on North River Road in Paso Robles. CHP reported that on Sunday, Aug. 11, at around 1 a.m., a Paso Robles teen was driving a 2013 Chevy Camaro northbound on River Rd, near an address of 6430 N. River Road, in Paso Robles at approximately 80-90 mph. When the driver (15 years old) approached a turn, the vehicle was unable to slow down in time and overturned several times across a grass nearby grass field.

According to CHP, the right front passenger (17 years old) received minor injuries like cuts and abrasions as a result of the crash. The rear passenger was ejected from the vehicle and sustained major injuries as a result. The driver and right-front passenger fled the scene of the crash without rendering aid to the rear passenger. However, the driver and front passenger were both later located and provided statements about how the crash occurred.

The teen driver was arrested and charged with a felony hit and run and admitted into the San Luis Obispo County Juvenile Hall. The rear passenger, Raul Cortez (22), was transported by San Luis Ambulance to Sierra Vista Medical Center for treatment of his injuries and medical care.

According to CHP it is unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol were a contributing factor and the crash remains under investigation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...