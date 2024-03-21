PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles Police officers were called to the Saint Rose Catholic School on Wednesday, March 20 at about 10 a.m. where it was reported that a student at the school made possible threats towards other students on campus. Campus staff called the PRPD and seperated the student, according to the press release from PRPD. A school resource officer responded and investigated the matter.
Investigators determined that the student made an inappropriate comment but did not intend to threaten any students or staff on campus.