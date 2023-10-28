PASO ROBLES — On Friday morning, Paso Robles Police Officers responded to Daniel Lewis Middle School for a report of a student being combative with school staff. In response, staff placed the campus on a temporary lockdown.

The same student then became combative with officers after not complying with their commands. While officers tried to restrain the student, one of the officers sustained a minor injury. According to a press release from the Paso Robles Police Department (PRPD), the student was arrested and transported to San Luis Obispo County Juvenile Services. The lockdown was lifted at approximately 9:50 a.m.

Then, at approximately 3 p.m. on the same day, Paso Robles High School staff advised School Resource Officers of a possible threat involving violence directed towards PRHS. PRPD says the threats were immediately investigated and shown to be unfounded. The situation did not impact the safety of students and the community at large.

The Paso Robles Police Department says they take all known threats to the community and especially their schools very seriously. They ask the community to speak with your children about the seriousness and consequences of their words and actions, which can lead to possible expulsion and criminal charges.

These are ongoing investigations, and the Paso Robles Police Department is requesting anyone with any information to call the PRPD at (805) 237-6464 or persons wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers’ 24-hour hotline at 805-549-STOP or by texting “SLOTIPS” plus your message” to CRIMES (274637).

