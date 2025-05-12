PASO ROBLES — A tragic incident in Paso Robles has prompted a homicide investigation following the death of a 6-year-old boy, who was transported to a local hospital under suspicious circumstances. Authorities allege the child suffered fatal, heat-related injuries after being left in a vehicle for several hours, leading to the arrest of his father.

According to a press release from Paso Robles Police, on Saturday, May 10, at about 5:57 p.m., the Paso Robles Police Department was notified by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department regarding the death of a 6-year-old boy at Twin Cities Hospital in Templeton. Officers responded to the hospital and started an investigation. Due to the seriousness of the incident, the Paso Robles Police Department’s Detective Bureau was called out to investigate the circumstances.

The initial investigation indicates the child was transported to the hospital by his father, Briant ReyesEstrada, 27, of Paso Robles. It is suspected the child sustained life-threatening injuries, possibly heat-related, while inside a vehicle, which ultimately resulted in his death. Detectives believe ReyesEstrada’s vehicle may have been parked in the Paso Robles Inn parking lot for several hours prior to the incident.

Briant ReyesEstrada was arrested for 187(a) PC, murder, and 273a(a) PC, willful harm/injury to child, likely to produce great bodily injury. ReyesEstrada was booked at the San Luis Obispo County Jail. ReyesEstrada is being held without bail.

The Paso Robles Police Department is working closely with partner agencies to conduct a thorough investigation. Updates will be provided as new information becomes available.

This is an ongoing investigation, and the Paso Robles Police Department is requesting anyone with any information, or anyone who was in the parking lot of the Paso Robles Inn on May 10, up until 3:40 p.m., to call the Paso Robles Police Department, at (805) 227-7455 or persons wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers’ 24-hour hotline at 805- 549-STOP or by texting “SLOTIPS” plus your message” to CRIMES (274637).

