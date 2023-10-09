PASO ROBLES — On Oct. 4, at 10 a.m., Paso Robles Police Officers responded to a report of a theft caused by two women who used spirituality in a scam. The victim, had been approached by two women claiming to offer spiritual assistance.

According to the victim, she was approached by two women who convinced her that they could provide her with spiritual help. Trusting the strangers, she welcomed them into her home, unaware of the deceit that lay ahead. The suspects, posing as spiritual guides, urged the victim to gather all the cash she possessed, promising to bless it in a ritual that would bring her good fortune.

While the victim complied and handed over her money, the suspects replaced her larger bills with one-dollar bills, leaving the appearance that her cash remained intact. When the victim later realized the switch had occurred, she promptly contacted the Paso Robles Police Department to report the crime.

Thanks to the quick thinking of both the victim and law enforcement, they managed to turn the tables on the suspects, exploiting their greed for avarice. The victim invited the suspects to return, promising to have more money for their supposed blessings. Both suspects fell for the trap and were taken into custody without incident. All the victim’s money was located and returned to her the same day.

This is an ongoing investigation, and the Paso Robles Police Department is requesting anyone with any information to call the PRPD at (805) 237-6464 or persons wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers’ 24-hour hotline at 805-549-STOP or by texting “SLOTIPS” plus your message” to CRIMES (274637).

