The Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help with the ongoing investigation of an active shooter incident which started on 6-10-20 in the city of Paso Robles. Sheriff’s Detectives are asking for assistance in locating the driver of a white Dodge Ram truck that was in the area of 10th Street and Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles on 6-10-20.

The truck was seen leaving the area around 4:20 AM, approximately one minute before the suspect, Mason James Lira began shooting. The truck is descried as a white Dodge Ram quad cap with a silver tool box in the bed, and it appears to have chrome rims. The license plate is unreadable.

If you have any information on this truck or the driver, please contact the Sheriff’s Detective Division at 805-781-4500. The Sheriff’s Office is also continuing to remind members of the community who witnessed anything related to this incident and have not already spoken to Detectives to please call. Information can also always be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling (805) 549-STOP (7867) or through their website: www.slotips.org.

