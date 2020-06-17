Dr. Gary M. Barker

Through Christ’s substitutionary death for sin on the cross, He provided a reconciliation of sinful mankind with a holy and righteous God. Reconciliation is the MANWARD aspect of the provision of Christ’s death. Christ’s death and payment of the penalty of sin has provided a means of completely changing a sinner’s relationship to God.

Dr. Gary Barker

The Greek word translated “reconciliation” literally means to change completely. In Colossians 1:20–22, the Bible states that sinners are alienated from God and enemies in their minds by wicked works, yet God has provided reconciliation through Christ’s death. The problem of sin has been canceled through redemption and forgiveness. A forgiven believer now can have a completely new relationship with God and enjoy God’s peace, mercy, and Grace.

In Romans 5:8-11, the Apostle Paul, in detail, describes the benefits and blessing of being reconciled to God.

God in love has given his beloved Son to die a substitutionary death for all Sinners. This payment for sin has provided a basis for God to justify sinners as becoming righteous as forgiven believers. This justification delivers sinners from experiencing God’s wrath and condemnation. A believer is no longer an enemy of God because he has been reconciled to God. Paul declares in Romans 5:10, “For if when we were enemies, we were reconciled to God through the death of His Son, much more having been reconciled, we shall be saved by His life.”

This is the only way a person can be reconciled to God. God the Father gave His Only Begotten Son as the only Savior from sin. This is what Jesus himself clearly taught in John 3:16-18, 14:6. There’s only one way to be saved from perishing and going to hell, and it is by believing in Christ’s substitutionary death for sin and His resurrection.

The New Testament scripture that declares the most about reconciliation is 2 Corinthians 5:17 -21. The Apostle Paul clearly teaches that a believer can be a “new creation” in Christ through reconciliation. God sent Christ into the world to provide reconciliation through His death.

Reconciliation provided justification “For He made Him who knew no sin to be sin for us, that we might become the righteousness of God in Him.” Because a believer is righteous in God’s sight, he can have a wonderful and new relationship with God in fellowship. The Apostle Paul tells Believers that they are “ambassadors for Christ” and commissions them to implore people to be reconciled to God. This is the mission of the church. We are to implore sinners in Christ’s behalf to be reconciled to God.

May I invite you to believe in Christ as your personal Savior so you can be reconciled to God? This new relationship with God will be a great blessing.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related