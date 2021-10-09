Deputies apprehended Audryanna Gibbens of Pismo Beach after traffic stop led to search of vehicle

PISMO BEACH — On Thursday, Oct. 7, San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic enforcement stop near the 400 block of S. Dolliver Street in Pismo Beach.

The female driver was the only occupant of the vehicle. During the commission of the traffic enforcement stop, Deputies conducted an investigation which led to a probable cause search of the vehicle. During the course of the investigation, a large amount of illegal narcotics were located inside of the vehicle. This included approximately 6.35 pounds of suspected Methamphetamine in total, 5.1 grams of suspected Heroin, 5.8 grams of suspected Marijuana, 3 Suboxone strips, and multiple items of illegal narcotic paraphernalia.

Deputies also located a digital scale, additional baggies, and some cash in the vehicle. The estimated street value of the Methamphetamine alone is approximately $30,000.

Deputies arrested 41-year-old Audryanna Gibbens of Pismo Beach. Gibbons was subsequently booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail for possession of Methamphetamine for sale and transportation of Methamphetamine for sale.

