SAN LUIS OBISPO — District Attorney Dan Dow announced today, Apr. 23 that a jury has convicted Cody Julian of Arroyo Grande of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 10 committed in 2016.

After a two and one-half week-long jury trial, a San Luis Obispo County jury found Julian guilty of multiple sex crimes against a minor child, including lewd acts with a child and substantial sexual abuse.

“We thank the jury for their efforts in this sensitive and emotional case,” said District Attorney Dan Dow. “The survivor demonstrated remarkable courage by reporting the crimes and participating in the criminal and victim justice process necessary to bring this predator to justice. We are optimistic that this conviction will encourage victims of sexual assault to report the conduct to law enforcement.”

Sentencing is scheduled for Jun. 16, at 8:30 a.m. in Department 1 of the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court, the Honorable Judge Jaqueline H. Duffy presiding.

Julian faces life in state prison for his conviction. This was a retrial of the defendant for the same charges following a reversal of the prior case by the Court of Appeal.

The case was investigated by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office with the aid of the District Attorney’s Office Bureau of Investigation. The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Christopher B. White.

A copy of the Second Amended Information (most recent charging document) can be found here.

Please contact Assistant District Attorney Eric J. Dobroth at (805)781.5819 with any questions.

