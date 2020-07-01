Additional arrests anticipated as investigation unfolds

On Tuesday, June 30, 2020, Paso Robles Police Department Detectives, along with San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Investigators, arrested 24-year-old Vivianna Rodriguez, of Paso Robles, for being an accessory to the murder of Trevon Perry. As this investigation continues to unfold, it is anticipated additional arrests will be made.

Rodriquez was transported to San Luis Obispo County Jail and booked into custody for the charges of 32PC-Accessory to murder, a felony.

This investigation is ongoing, and anybody with information is encouraged to call Detective Bryce Lickness at 805-227-7450. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 805-549-STOP.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related