Drive-up dinner fundraisers have become very popular during this time and the Colony Days Committee has one organized for this Saturday, the 4th of July. They are assuring everyone that the event will be a safe, no-contact event for those serving and those purchasing a meal. They are raising funds for the Colony Days celebration in October, and of course, they don’t know exactly what that will look like at this point.

The meal will generously serve four people. They are offering whole barbecued chicken or tri-tip, with bread, salad, and dessert. The chicken is $40 and the tri-tip is $50. Pick-up will take place at the curb in front of the Printery, located on Olmeda, from 12-4 p.m. on Saturday.

Barbie Butz

Simply drive up, open your trunk and one person will set in the order. No contact!

It’s easy to order: my805tix.com/events/fourth-of-july-drive-through-bbq-7-4-2020. Please order by 1 p.m. Thursday, July 2.

Why not order a meal, head for the Sunken Gardens or the Lake Park, and celebrate the 4th of July by helping the Colony Days Committee with its fundraiser!

For further information, contact Karen McNamara at 805-459-5113.

To add to the meal, I’m including a couple of recipes for the holiday. This first one is a refreshing combination of two popular drinks, beer and margaritas. I know we are in a serious period right now, but I hope this one will bring a smile to your face.

Beer Margaritas

Ingredients:

¾ cup thawed limeade concentrate

1 bottle (12 ounces) beer

¾ cup vodka

¾ cup water

Ice cubes

Lime slices for garnish

Directions:

In a pitcher, combine the limeade concentrate, beer, vodka and water. Serve over ice in pilsner or highball glasses. Garnish with a lime slice.

Note: Now, here’s the smile part. This recipe calls for “Corona” beer!

For the lemonade drinkers in the group, here’s a recipe for one with a “kick.”

Cajun Lemonade

Ingredients:

2 cups light rum

1 (12-ounce) can frozen lemonade concentrate, thawed

1 teaspoon hot sauce (Tabasco, suggested)

1 (1-liter) bottle club soda, chilled

Crushed ice

Lemon slices for garnish

Directions:

Stir together light rum, frozen lemonade, and hot sauce. Add club soda just before serving. Serve over crushed ice and garnish with a lemon slice.

Note: Rinse gallon milk jugs and use it as a spill-proof way to transport big-batch drinks to a picnic or party.

Here’s a simple recipe for that old favorite — Sweet Tea, with no alcohol!

Southern Sweet Tea

Pour 6 cups boiling water over 4 family-size tea bags; cover and steep 5 minutes. Stir in 1 to 1 ½ cups sugar. Pour into a 1-gallon pitcher, and add enough water to fill pitcher. Serve over ice in glasses. Add a lemon slice or mint sprig to each serving if desired. Makes 1 gallon.

This next recipe will fill in nicely with the chicken or tri-tip meal. You can add or substitute other garden-fresh veggies and let the grill and the dressing do the rest!

Grilled Corn Medley

Ingredients:

3 medium ears sweet corn, cut into 2-inch pieces

1 medium sweet red pepper, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 medium zucchini, sliced

20 small fresh mushrooms

¼ cup creamy Caesar salad dressing

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

Substitutes: small red potatoes, cut in half, queen-sized stuffed green olives, small florets of broccoli or cauliflower.

Directions:

In a large bowl, combine all ingredients; toss to coat. Transfer to a disposable foil pan. Grill, covered, over medium-hot heat for 5 minutes; stir. Grill 3-5 minutes longer or until vegetables are tender.

I hope you enjoy the 4th of July and the true meaning of the celebration!

Cheers!

