SAN LUIS OBISPO — On Mar. 25, members of the Sheriff’s Special Operations Unit, San Luis Obispo County Probation Department, and Homeland Security Investigations served a search warrant at a residence in the 1200 block of Corral Creek Avenue in Paso Robles.

A Sheriff’s K9 was used to search the apartment and discovered a bag of suspected methamphetamine and baggies of suspected heroin on the bedroom closet floor.

Additionally, the K9 alerted to a backpack near the bed and on a dresser next to the bed. Detectives found evidence that was consistent with the sales of narcotics, including two digital scales, packaging, and a ledger book.

Detectives seized approximately one pound of meth with a street value of approximately $20,000, 122 grams of heroin with a $10,000 street value, and 4 grams of fentanyl worth approximately $500. Additionally, more than $11,000 in cash was seized, along with a non-serialized Glock 19 “Ghost Gun.”

Detectives arrested 23-year-old Mario Enrique Saucedo Rodriguez of Paso Robles for possession of a controlled substance for sale and possession of a narcotic controlled substance for sale.

