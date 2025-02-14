SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — San Luis Obispo County Superior Court Judge Catherine J. Swysen sentenced Pablo ReynaEsparza (DOB 06/18/1944) to 50 years to life in prison for sexual abuse of multiple children under the age of 14.

On Jul. 17, 2024, ReynaEsparza pleaded guilty to two felony crimes of committing lewd acts on a child under the age of 14. He also admitted two special allegations that his crimes were against multiple victims under the age of 14 which subjects him to the 50 years to life sentence.

The crimes occurred in the city of San Luis Obispo between 2016 and 2018 and involved multiple children who attended an unlicensed in-home daycare run by the defendant’s wife at their shared residence. The young survivors were between 5-11 years old when the crimes occurred.

“We are very proud of these young survivors for their remarkable courage in reporting these horrible crimes which enabled us to bring ReynaEsparza to justice,” said District Attorney Dan Dow. “This substantial prison sentence for an 80-year-old sexual predator should ensure he will never victimize another child.”

During the sentencing hearing, Deputy District Attorney Kristin Barnard stated “Mr. ReynaEsparza’s selfish and predatory actions in taking advantage of multiple children are the reason he has lost his freedom.”

As part of the sentence, ReynaEsparza will be required to register as a sex offender for life.

The District Attorney’s Office urges all parents looking for childcare to verify credentials and proper licensing prior to making a selection. You may search for licensed childcare facilities at the California Department of Social Services Community Care Licensing Division.

