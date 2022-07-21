The suspect robbed the Carl’s Jr. on Black Oak Drive and has yet to be identified

PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles Police Department responded to an armed robbery early this morning, Thursday, July 21.

Law enforcement received a call at approximately 6:44 a.m. on Thursday morning from an employee at the Carl’s Jr. on Black Oak Drive. The employee reported an armed robbery had just occurred.

The suspect is described to be a medium-built Hispanic male adult, approximately 5’7”, wearing a grey sweater, black pants, a black mask, and a blue backpack, had just robbed the business of an undisclosed amount of cash and coins.

The suspect displayed a small, black semi-automatic style handgun during the commission of this crime. He escorted the two employees to a walk-in freezer and instructed them to remain in the freezer for 10 minutes. The two employees followed the directions provided and immediately called 911 once they exited the freezer.

This investigation is ongoing, and anybody with information is encouraged to call the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.

