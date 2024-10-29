PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Police Department (PRPD) is warning residents about a scam in which fraudsters impersonate police officers, using caller ID spoofing to display the department’s phone number. Scammers call victims, falsely claiming they must pay to avoid arrest for reasons like missed jury duty, often requesting payment in gift cards. To appear credible, they may even use real officer names and badge numbers.

The Paso Robles Police emphasize they will never call with demands for payment or threats of arrest. Residents are urged not to share personal information over the phone and to verify suspicious calls by contacting the department directly at (805) 237-6464.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...