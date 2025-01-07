PASO ROBLES — On Monday, Jan. 6, at approximately 5:20 p.m., a pedestrian was struck by a blue Dodge Charger in the 3300 block of Spring Street. Paso Robles Police responded to the scene, where the driver remained and cooperated fully. Authorities confirmed that drugs or alcohol were not factors in the incident.

The pedestrian, a 33-year-old Paso Robles resident, sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact PRPD at (805) 237-6464. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling 805-549-STOP or texting “SLOTIPS” to CRIMES (274637).

